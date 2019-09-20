Orlando City SC takes on Houston following Nani’s 2-goal game

Orlando City SC (9-13-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (10-16-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nani leads Orlando City SC into a matchup with Houston after registering two goals against New England.

The Dynamo are 8-3-4 in home games. Houston is 6-2-1 when it scores two goals.

Orlando City SC is 3-6-6 in road games. Orlando City SC is 3-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauro Manotas has 13 goals and six assists for Houston. Christian Ramirez has two goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

Nani has 12 goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Tesho Akindele has three goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, one assist, 4.4 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Juan Cabezas (injured), A.J. DeLaGarza (injured).

Orlando City SC: Oriol Rosell, Joao Moutinho (injured).