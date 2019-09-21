Marlins host the Nationals in division matchup

Washington Nationals (84-68, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (53-100, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (17-6, 3.49 ERA) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-5, 4.87 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -239; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Miami and Washington will play on Saturday.

The Marlins are 20-47 against the rest of their division. Miami has hit 133 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Starlin Castro leads the club with 21, averaging one every 28.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 38-31 in division play. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .328. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-4. Anibal Sanchez earned his 10th victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Robert Dugger took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castro leads the Marlins with 162 hits and is batting .270. Miguel Rojas is 10-for-43 with four doubles and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs home runs and is slugging .565. Turner is 9-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).