Arizona in action against San Diego following Kelly’s solid showing

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-75, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (69-85, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (4-3, 3.03 ERA) Padres: Cal Quantrill (6-8, 5.33 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Merrill Kelly. Kelly went seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Padres are 30-38 against NL West opponents. San Diego ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Eric Hosmer leads the club with an average of .273.

The Diamondbacks are 34-37 against NL West Division opponents. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .387. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-0. Merrill Kelly earned his 12th victory and Josh Rojas went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Arizona. Eric Lauer took his 10th loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 32 home runs and has 63 RBIs. Seth Mejias-Brean is 3-for-14 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 35 home runs home runs and is slugging .523. Abraham Almonte is 2-for-8 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .195 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back).