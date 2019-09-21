Mets visit the Reds following deGrom’s strong showing

New York Mets (80-73, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (72-82, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 4.09 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (9-9, 3.93 ERA)

LINE: Mets -125; over/under is 9 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Reds are 40-36 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.19, Sonny Gray paces the staff with a mark of 2.75.

The Mets have gone 37-42 away from home. The New York offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .323. The Mets won the last meeting 8-1. Jacob deGrom notched his 10th victory and McNeil went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Luis Castillo took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 150 hits and has 102 RBIs. Josh VanMeter is 4-for-25 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 81 extra base hits and is batting .266. Todd Frazier is 8-for-21 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).