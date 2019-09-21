Tulsa holds off Wyoming with late TD, 24-21, ends win streak

Shamari Brooks' 19-yard touchdown run and a fumble recovery at the 3-yard line lifted Tulsa past Wyoming 24-21 in a wild final four minutes to snap the Cowboys' seven-game win streak on Saturday.

Trailing the entire second half, Wyoming (3-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter and Sean Chambers' 15-yard run boosted the Cowboys back into the lead, 21-14, with 5:25 left in the game.

Tulsa (2-2) answered with a lightning 75-yard drive, capped by Brooks' 19-yard score to lead 24-21 with 3:26 remaining.

Wyoming threatened once again when Sean Chambers completed a fourth-and-9 pass to Rome Weber for 34 yards and a first down at the 10. Two plays later, Cooper Edmiston hit Chambers at the 3 and forced a fumble, recovered by Reggie Robinson III with 50 seconds left on the clock.

Zach Smith completed 25 of 50 passes for 354 yards and two Tulsa touchdowns. Wyoming had rushed for more than 200 yards a game coming in, but was held to 143 yards by Tulsa.