Wofford runs past Gardner-Webb to earn 1st win, 49-10

Joe Newman passed for 67 yards and a touchdown and ran for 155 yards and another score as Wofford picked up its first win of the season, rolling past Gardner-Webb 49-10 in a nonconference game Saturday night.

After starting the season ranked No. 8 in the Football Championship Subdivision, the Terriers lost their opener to South Carolina State, 28-13, and were upset by Samford 21-14.

Wofford's Blake Morgan opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and Jacquez Allen added a 46-yard run for a score at the end of the first quarter. Newman connected with T.J. Luther on a 62-yard touchdown pass as the Terriers built a 28-3 lead at halftime.

Wofford (1-2) rushed for 490 yards against the Bulldogs in a 45-14 win a year ago. Saturday, the Terriers ran for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Morgan had two scores and gained 67 yards on 10 carries. Newman carried 11 times.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gardner-Webb (1-3) was held to just nine yards on the ground. Kalen Whitlow was 13-of-21 passing for 201 yards.