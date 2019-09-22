Minnesota faces off against Kansas City in division matchup

Kansas City Royals (57-99, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (95-60, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (4-8, 5.93 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (10-7, 4.92 ERA)

LINE: Twins -229; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will host Kansas City in a meeting of division foes.

The Twins are 44-25 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .335, good for third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .375.

The Royals are 30-42 against AL Central Division teams. Kansas City's lineup has 158 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with 45 homers. The Royals won the last meeting 12-5. Randy Rosario earned his second victory and Ryan O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Kansas City. Taylor Rogers registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 68 extra base hits and is batting .252. Miguel Sano is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 197 hits and is batting .299. Soler is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jakob Junis: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow).