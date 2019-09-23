Atlanta star Josef Martinez expected to miss at least 1 game

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez reacts in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez is expected to miss at least one game after injuring his right knee and ankle, a better-than-expected diagnosis that sets up the dynamic striker to be available for the MLS playoffs.

The team feared Martinez was seriously injured over the weekend in a 3-1 victory over San Jose. But coach Frank de Boer said after a training session Monday that nothing was broken and there was no ligament damage.

Still, Martinez is likely to miss Wednesday's game at New York City FC, a showdown at Yankee Stadium between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Martinez is one of the league's biggest stars, setting a record with 31 goals last season and winning MVP honors while leading United to the MLS Cup championship.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He has 26 goals this year, ranking third in the league.