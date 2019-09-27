American Quill banned 3 World Cup games for dangerous tackle

Referee Nick Berry shows a red card to United States' John Quill, right, during the Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Kobe Misaki Stadium, between England and the United States in Kobe, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. AP Photo

U.S. flanker John Quill was suspended for the remainder of the pool stage at the Rugby World Cup on Friday after admitting to a dangerous tackle that resulted in his red card in the Eagles' opening loss to England.

Quill flattened England back Owen Farrell with a shoulder charge into his head in the 70th minute for the red card offense on Thursday in Kobe.

An independent judicial committee ruled the no-arms tackle was "reckless rather than deliberate."

He will miss the United States' remaining pool games against France, Argentina and Tonga. He's free to play from Oct. 14.

Quill became the first player to be red-carded at this Rugby World Cup, and the first American in tournament history.

Australia winger Reece Hodge and Samoa center Rey Lee-Lo have also been suspended for three games each for dangerous tackles.