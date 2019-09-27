Graham-Kapowsin takes down Puyallup with big second half 27-13

Graham-Kapowsin’s Malik Madison celebrates with teammates after the Eagles’ win. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Shabro Johnson dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Tino Hansen (4) breaks up a pass intended for Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Puyallup’s Marquel Pressley-Thomas scores on a pick-six in the first quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Puyallup’s Danny Uluilakepa tackles Graham Kapowsin’s Nate Thomas during the first quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Nate Thomas is tackled by Puyallup’s Isaac Clark during the first quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Jonas Waugh (19) falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Puyallup’s Luke Holcomb is pressured by Graham-Kapowsin’s Curtis Hill in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Seth Olmos breaks up pass intended for Puyallup’s Jaiden Tapec. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin players celebrate their win. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Puyallup’s Luke Holcomb throws in the third quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson (2) and Jonas Waugh (19) celebrate Waugh’s touchdown in the third quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Eython Daugherty makes a leaping catch that was ruled out of bounds in the first quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Christian Alexander (32) celebrates a fumble recovery. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Nate Thomas scrambles in the second quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Puyallup’s Joseph Dwyer (2) breaks up a pass in the second quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Puyallup’s Angel Sanchez makes a leaping grab in the third quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Puyallup’s Sermon Wilson pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Billy Phinizy returns an interception late in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Jonas Waugh (19) runs in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Shabro Johnson dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Nasier Ford wears a GK chain after the game. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
