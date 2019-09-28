Kansas State-Oklahoma State stopped due to lightning

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, left, talks with Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman before an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. AP Photo

The game between No. 24 Kansas State and Oklahoma State resumed after more than an hour due to a lightning delay, and the Cowboys proceeded to take a 16-3 lead into halftime.

The delay occurred with 8:31 left in the second quarter. When play resumed, the Wildcats marched downfield and kicked a field goal, only for the Cowboys to answer with a touchdown drive.

Oklahoma State has piled up 285 yards total offense. Kansas State has just 81 yards.