Reign FC get 2-0 win over Portland Thorns in final home match

Reign FC forward Darian Jenkins (11) and Portland Thorns FC midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir (11) go up for a header during the second half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Portland Thorns FC defender Emily Sonnett (16) slides to defend against a Reign FC attack during the first half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC forward Darian Jenkins (11) heads a ball during the first half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC defender Theresa Nielsen (8) and Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor (9) celebrate Taylor’s goal during the first half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC forward Darian Jenkins (11) moves the ball up the pitch. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Portland Thorns FC fans cheer during the game. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC midfielder Bev Yanez (17) tires to keep the ball inbounds during the first half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC goalkeeper Casey Murphy (26) leaps for a save during the first half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Fans and players celebrate a goal by Reign FC forward Bethany Balcer (24) during the second half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe (15) calls for the ball during the second half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Players celebrate a goal by Reign FC forward Bethany Balcer (24). Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC midfielder Bev Yanez (17) goes up for ahead during the second half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu (25) and Reign FC defender Theresa Nielsen (8) celebrate after the game. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu (25) and Reign FC defender Theresa Nielsen (8) celebrate with teammates after the game. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe (15) smiles during the second half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe (15) walks along the pitch during the second half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe (15) can’t get off a clean shot during the second half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Portland Thorns FC forward Caitlin Foord (9) leaps to keep the ball in play during the first half. Reign FC played Portland Thorns FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
