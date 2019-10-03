UEFA charges Olympiakos for offensive fan banner

Olympiakos' Ruben Semedo, left, celebrates with Yassine Meriah after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and Olympiacos, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Oct.1, 2019. AP Photo

UEFA charged Olympiakos on Thursday for an offensive banner displayed by fans at a Champions League game.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel will judge a charge of “racist behavior” on Friday.

Any punishment could apply when the Greek club hosts Bayern Munich on Oct. 22.

The banner was displayed Tuesday during a 3-1 loss at Red Star Belgrade. Fans of the two clubs have long-standing links and displayed a friendship slogan at the game.

Olympiakos faces a separate charge for the team being late for the second half. Red Star faces a fine for “improper conduct” because five players were shown a yellow card.

UEFA said both Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb have been charged for fans throwing objects at their Champions League game on Tuesday.

Dinamo also faces a fine and paying compensation for damage done by its fans at City’s stadium. The charges will be judged on Oct. 17.

Club Brugge captain Ruud Vormer is facing a longer suspension after being charged with “abusive language toward a match official” in a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Vormer was already set to be banned for one game after being sent off for a second yellow card. An additional two-game Champions League could be imposed on Oct. 17.

In a similar case this season, UEFA banned Ante Rebic for five games for “serious rough play” plus insulting a match official.