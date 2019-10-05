Georgia Southern tops Savannah State 24-19

Jack Chambers threw two touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score and Georgia Southern overcame four lost turnovers to beat Division II-member Savannah State 24-19 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Trailing 19-7 in the third quarter, Chambers hit Kameron Brown on a 4-yard TD strike, then ran it in from the 1 in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead TD. Alex Usry added a 35-yard field goal and Darin Smalls ended the Tigers' final drive by intercepting a D'Vonn Gibbons pass with 2:19 to play.

The Buccaneers (1-4) were hurt by three interceptions and a fumble that led to all of Savannah State's points.

Gibbons' 49-yard TD run was set up by an opening-drive fumble recovery and interceptions led to D'Angelo Durham's 9-yard TD run and to two field goals by Giovanni Lugo.

Chambers, 24 of 35 for 231 yards with three interceptions, hit Jaquan Williams on a 13-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7. Ronnie Harris gained 120 yards on 18 carries.

Gibbons was 4 of 11 for 40 yards for the Tigers (3-2, 0-1), who were outgained 415 yards to 240. After 19 years as a Division I team, Savannah State this season is in Division II's Southern Intercollegiate Conference.