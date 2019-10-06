Atalanta marks 1st match at Gweiss Stadium with 3-1 win

Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Lecce at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Paolo Magni

Atalanta marked its first match in its newly renovated stadium with a dominant 3-1 victory over Lecce in Serie A on Sunday.

Atalanta moved two points behind Inter Milan, whose perfect start will be tested by the visit of eight-time defending Serie A champion Juventus later. It will be Inter coach Antonio Conte's first match against his former club.

Napoli was also playing later.

In Bergamo, Duvan Zapata and Alejandro "Papu" Gomez gave Atalanta a comfortable halftime lead, which was extended by Robin Gosens, shortly after the interval.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It would have been more but for the heroics of Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel. Lecce defender Fabio Lucioni netted a consolation late on for his first Serie A goal.

It was the first time Atalanta had played at the newly renovated Gewiss Stadium, where works will continue until 2022.

Atalanta had played its home Serie A matches at Parma's Stadio Tardini. It will continue playing its home Champions League matches at San Siro in Milan.

OTHER MATCHES

Bologna and Lazio played out an eventful 2-2 draw that saw two red cards and a missed penalty.

All the goals were scored in the first half with Italy forward Ciro Immobile twice equalizing for Lazio.

Immobile had already been substituted when Lazio was awarded a late penalty after Francesco Acerbi was tripped by Rodrigo Palacio. Joaquin Correa fired his spotkick onto the crossbar.

Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva was sent off in the 59th minute and Bologna counterpart Gary Medel followed him 10 minutes later.

Roma also drew, 1-1 at home to Cagliari, while Fiorentina beat Udinese 1-0.