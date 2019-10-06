Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota 1-0 to clinch home playoff game

Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) heads the ball for a goal during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Players go up for a header on a corner kick during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) embrace after the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) walks along the pitch during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) kisses the turf after the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) goes up for a header during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) can’t get control of a pass during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper (77) go up for a header during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) goes up for a header during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) heads the ball during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Minnesota United forward Angelo Rodriguez (9) heads a ball away during a corner kick during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) and Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper (77) fight for possession during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) goes up for a header during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) and Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) go up for a header on a corner kick during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Fans hold up their scarves during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) is flanked by defenders as he looks for a pass during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) passes during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) and Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) fight for possession during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) goes up for a header during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) shoots, but misses during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) fights for possession with Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper (77) and Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) attempts a pass during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
