New Jersey faces Edmonton, seeks to break 3-game slide

Edmonton Oilers (3-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-2-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey is looking to end its three-game skid with a victory against Edmonton.

New Jersey finished 31-41-10 overall with a 20-14-7 record at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Devils recorded six shutouts last season while compiling an .895 save percentage.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9 overall and 17-19-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers scored 229 total goals last season, 47 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Devils Injuries: Cory Schneider: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers Injuries: Alex Chiasson: day to day (illness).