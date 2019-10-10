The Latest: Tonga make 3 changes for US

The Latest on Day 22 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Coach Toutai Kefu has made three changes to his starting lineup as Tonga seeks to end its Rugby World Cup with a win.

Tighthead prop Siua Halanukonuka and wings Viliami Lolohea and 'Ateli Pakalani are into the team against the United States in Osaka on Sunday.

Flanker Sione Kalamafoni and captain Siale Piutau will also set a new Tonga record by appearing in their 12th Rugby World Cup games.

Tonga has lost to England, Argentina and France in Pool C. The United States is also winless in three games in Japan.

Tonga and the U.S. last met in 2016, a 20-17 win for Tonga. Tonga has won eight of their nine meetings.

Tonga: Telusa Veainu, 'Atieli Pakalani, Malietoa Hingano, Siale Piutau (captain), Viliami Lolohea, James Faiva, Sonatane Takulua; Maama Vaipulu, Zane Kapeli, Sione Kalamafoni, Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi, Siua Halanukonuka, Paula Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi. Reserves: Siua Maile, Vunipola Fifita, Ma'afu Fia, Dan Faleafa, Nasi Manu, Leon Fukofuka, Latiume Fosita, David Halaifonua.

12:15 p.m.

Flanker Justin Tipuric will captain Wales for the first time in a starting lineup with 13 changes for their last pool match against Uruguay on Sunday in Kumamoto.

A cleanout was expected with the match just four days after Wales edged Fiji 29-17 in Oita to advance to the quarterfinals.

Only inside center Hadleigh Parkes and Josh Adams, swapped from the left to the right wing, start again. Adams scored three tries against Fiji.

Unbeaten Wales likely need to beat Uruguay to win Pool D ahead of Australia.

With Dan Biggar unavailable after a head knock, Wales picked scrumhalves Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies as cover for the entire backline.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Owen Watkin, Hadleigh Parkes, Hallam Amos, Rhys Patchell, Aled Davies; Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric (captain), Aaron Shingler, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Dillon Lewis, Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Ross Moriarty, James Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Davies.

11:15 a.m.

Australia and Georgia meet for the first time in their last pool match in the Rugby World Cup on Friday in Shizuoka.

It's expected to rain during the evening match about 180 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, with the approach of Typhoon Hagibis up the eastern coast of Japan.

The Wallabies have already qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Fiji and Uruguay but still have a chance to top Pool D. They need to beat the Lelos, with a handy four-try bonus point, to put some pressure on unbeaten Wales to beat Uruguay on Sunday.

Australia has never lost two pool matches.

Georgia, which has beaten only Uruguay, is trying to win two pool matches for only the second time, and claim third place from Fiji and an automatic qualifying spot for the 2023 tournament in France. The Lelos have never beaten a Tier One team.