Seahawks at Browns: Where to watch or listen, game time and network
Nothing like a football Sunday in the morning. Running backs along with your brunch this Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks look to win their third-straight game of the season as they hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns.
Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns
TV: Q13 FOX
Kickoff Time: 10:07 AM
FOX Broadcast Crew: (Play-by-Play) Chris Myers, (Color Analyst) Daryl Johnston, (Sideline) Laura Okmin
Radio: 710 ESPN, 97.3 KIRO FM, ESPN Radio
Local Broadcast Crew: (Play-by-Play) Steve Raible, (Color Analyst) Dave Wyman, (Sideline) John Clayton, Jen Mueller
National Broadcast Crew: (Play-by-Play) Adam Amin, (Color Analyst) Jack Del Rio, (Sideline) Ben Hartsock
