Bethel beats Lakes 35-30

Bethel players celebrate a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter by Puka Sokimi. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Peter Latu rushes in the first quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Peter Latu is fired up as the game winds down. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Puka Sokimi makes a leaping touchdown grab over two Lakes defenders in the fourth quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Peter Latu is tackled out of bounds during a run in the fourth quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Cameron Parker is wide open to make a catch in the end zone in the third quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes’ Justin Brennan throws a pass in the third quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes’ Tyler Mackay runs after a catch. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Tre Davis and Cameron Parker celebrate Parker’s touchdown catch in the third quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Kekoa Visperas throws a pass in the third quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Cameron Parker catches a flea-flicker pass for a touchdown. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Puka Sokimi throws a fea-flicker touchdown pass during the second quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Cameron Parker tackles Lakes’ Devon Nofoa - Masoe during the third quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes prepares to take the field before the game. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Linemen collide during a play in the second quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Puka Sokimi hangs onto a pass as he’s tackled. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Will Latu run away from pressure by Lakes’ Howard Golden and Jaydon Mcmillon. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
The moon rises before the game. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes’ Jaydon Mcmillon holds up a turnover belt after recovering a block punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s James Lathrop punts the ball in the second quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes’ Jaydon Mcmillon holds up a turnover belt after recovering a block punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes’ Devon Nofoa-Masoe rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes’ Tyler Mackay can’t pull in a catch in the second quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes’ Jacobi Cole-Thomas celebrates a sack in the second quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Will Latu scores a touchdown in the first quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bethel’s Peter Latu celebrates a long catch and run in the first quarter. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Lakes takes the field before the game. Lakes played Bethel in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com