Wild take on the Senators on 4-game losing streak

Minnesota Wild (0-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Wild take on Ottawa.

Ottawa went 29-47-6 overall with a 18-19-4 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Senators were called for 278 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota went 37-36-9 overall with a 21-18-2 record on the road a season ago. The Wild scored 210 total goals last season while collecting 361 assists.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: None listed.