Clemson’s Swinney going with 2 kickers against Louisville

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, discusses a call with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. AP Photo

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he will used kicker B.T. Potter on kickoffs and long field goal tries when the third-ranked Tigers play at Louisville this week.

Swinney angrily shouted at Potter after he missed a 24-yard kick right before halftime in a 45-14 win over Florida State on Saturday. Swinney followed Potter down the sidelines, yelling as he walked. Steven Sawicki kicked for Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) the rest of the game and Swinney said Potter was second string after the game.

The coach said Tuesday he will use both kickers against the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) with Sawicki getting the call on short field goals.

The Tigers have won 21 straight games.