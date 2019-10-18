New York and Washington face off in division battle

New York Rangers (2-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (4-2-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Washington in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams.

Washington went 48-26-8 overall and 33-14-5 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Capitals scored 3.3 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

New York went 21-22-9 in Eastern Conference games and 14-22-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Rangers scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Capitals Injuries: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (upper body), Richard Panik: day to day (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: None listed.