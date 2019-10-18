Houston looks to finish off New York in Game 5 of ALCS

Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.62 ERA in regular season) New York: James Paxton (15-6, 3.82 ERA in regular season)

ALCS: Houston leads the series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Bregman and the Astros will look to sweep the Yankees in Game 5 Friday.

The Yankees are 57-24 on their home turf. New York has a team batting average of .241 this postseason, DJ LeMahieu has lead them with an average of .355, including four extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Astros are 47-34 on the road. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .374 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with a mark of .730, including six extra base hits and six RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 197 hits and has 102 RBIs.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and is batting .296.

Yankees Injuries: CC Sabathia: (knee), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (right quad), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).