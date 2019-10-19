Houston looks to clinch pennant with victory over New York

New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

ALCS: Houston leads the series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look to clinch a series win with a victory over New York in Game 6 of the ALCS.

The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. Houston has a team batting average of .210 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .333, including six extra base hits and six RBIs.

The Yankees are 46-35 on the road. New York has a team slugging percentage of .422 this postseason, Gleyber Torres leads them with a mark of .781, including eight extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 80 extra base hits and is slugging .592.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 102 RBIs and is batting .327.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).