Huskies vs. Ducks aftermath: What’s being said after Washington and Oregon’s battle in Seattle

Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) watches as time expires on Oregon’s 35-31 win over Washington. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Oregon came, they saw, and they walked out of Husky Stadium with a paved road to the Pac-12 Title Game in December.

There’s really no other way to put Washington’s 35-31 loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon. The loss puts the Huskies three games back of the Ducks in the Pac-12 North standings with four games to go.

At 5-3, Washington is still a win from bowl eligibility yet the fan base and program are dealing with the stark reality that is a struggling season. Here’s what is being said after the game.

Chris Petersen on why Washington ran the final wildcat play on 3rd and 2 with Kamari Pleasant... pic.twitter.com/L5plIMjpZd — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) October 19, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

About that controversial (if you’re a Huskies fan) ending that saw a 4th down conversion not go the Huskies way and locked up the Oregon win. Was it pass interference on the Ducks? Does it even matter if the play call was below par?

You play in the Pac 12 and you factor in getting shafted on a call or two by these clowns. The key is making it not matter. Didn’t do that today https://t.co/COoHavylon — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) October 20, 2019

So, where do we sit when it comes to the Pac-12 North Race?

Oregon’s win over Washington means....

The Pac-12 North race is for a better part, over. Oregon’s win mixed with both a Huskies and Cal Bears loss creates more separation within the division. While Oregon looks to be in line for the North division crown and a shot at the Rose Bowl, Washington’s more than likely looking at a trip to the possibly the Alamo, Holiday, or even RedBox Bowl.

It will take a miracle for the Huskies to reach the Pac-12 title game.