Washington loses to Oregon 35-31

The Oregon sideline celebrates after Washington Huskies wide receiver Puka Nacua (15) isn’t able to pull in a catch on fourth-and-four during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal hugs Oregon Ducks linebacker La’Mar Winston Jr. (32) near the locker room after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) dives for a touchdown during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) rushes during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
As time ticks down Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) and Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2) stand on the sideline to watch Oregon kneel out the clock. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
The Huskies celebrate a touchdown by Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen walks the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) is visibly frustrated after a false-start penalty on the Huskies’ final drive. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) can’t pull in a last second Hail Mary attempt to end the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) and Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrate a touchdown by Baccellia during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) can’t pull in a catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Jordan Chin (82) pulls in a touchdown catch as he’s tackled by Oregon Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) and Oregon Ducks cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) celebrate after *Washington Huskies wide receiver Puka Nacua (15) isn’t able to pull in a catch on fourth-and-four during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) celebrates a touchdown run in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) and Oregon Ducks wide receiver Bryan Addison (80) celebrate a touchdown run in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Strength and conditioning coach Shaud Williams celebrates Oregon’s win over Washington. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) makes a catch in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) watches as time expires on Oregon’s 35-31 win over Washington. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) rills in the end zone after making a touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Puka Nacua (15) makes a catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) is tackled as he rushes during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Marquis Spiker (8) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) and Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) meet after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) high-fives fans after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Puka Nacua (15) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Fans cheer as a stuffed duck is flung into the air. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) warms up before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) rushes during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Oregon players celebrate their win over Washington. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Washington Huskies offensive lineman Trey Adams (72) sits on the bench a the time winds down. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
