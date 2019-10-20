Seahawks lose to Ravens 30-16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reaches for the end zone on his fourth down touchdown run during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) waves Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s jersey around his head as he runs into the tunnel following Baltimore’s win against Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) make a touchdown catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) can’t pull in a catch around Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
A fan holds an Earl Thomas jersey in the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) takes the field for warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) takes the field for warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) hug during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) celebrates a pass breakup during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) can’t pull down a catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Seth Roberts (11). The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (80) makes a catch while defended by Seattle Seahawks free safety Tedric Thompson (33) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) for a loss during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reaches for the end zone on his fourth down touchdown run during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after scoring on his fourth down touchdown run during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) waves Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s jersey around his head as he runs into the tunnel following Baltimore’s win against Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) waves Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s jersey around his head as he runs into the tunnel following Baltimore’s win against Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) celebrates as he runs into the tunnel after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) walks along the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Defensive coordinator Ken Horton Jr. walks the sideline during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (80) celebrates a catch during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a tackle during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks on from the sideline during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the second quarter.The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) can’t pull in a touchdown catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) make a touchdown catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) takes the field before the game.The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) flips his hair as he prepares himself before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (22) rushes during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass under heavy pressure during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) takes a big hit on a punt return during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) reacts after a missed field goal during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) tries to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) rushes as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) tries to tackle him during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) can’t hold onto a touchdown pass during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) can’t hold onto a touchdown pass during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts after a delay-of-game penalty during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts after a delay-of-game penalty during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws under pressure during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is hit by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) as he throws during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35). The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) dives for extra yards during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) takes off his jersey to exchange with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) takes off his jersey to exchange with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com