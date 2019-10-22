Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights (6-4-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Chicago finished 36-34-12 overall and 20-21-9 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Blackhawks scored 267 total goals last season while collecting 463 assists.

Vegas went 43-32-7 overall and 28-19-3 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.