Utah hosts Oklahoma City to open season

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

The Utah Jazz host the Oklahoma City Thunder for the season opener.

Utah finished 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 26.0 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Oklahoma City went 9-7 in Northwest Division action and 22-19 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 34.1 from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (knee).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).