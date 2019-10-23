Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 to advance to Western Conference Final

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates with teammates after his goal in the 81st minute. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrate the Seattle Sounders win. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) go up for a header during the first half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) celebrates his goal in the 64th minute. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) watches as Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) attempts a bicycle kick on goal during the second half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates as the whistle blows to end the match. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates with teammates after his goal in the 81st minute. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Players fight for possession during the first half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
The Seattle Sounders celebrate their 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) heads the ball during the second half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) does up for a header during the second half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Brian Schmetzer looks on before the match. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) is fouled during the first half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Players argue after a foul during the first half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) heads the ball during the first half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders midfielder Kim Kee-Hee (20) and Real Salt Lake forward Sam Johnson (50) go up for a header during the second half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) watches as Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) attempts a bicycle kick on goal during the second half. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates his goal in the 81st minute. Seattle Sounders FC played Real Salt Lake in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com