Lincoln defeats Lakes 42-21

Lincoln’s Abner Sio-Fetaui (34) celebrates his touchdown run during the first quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Lincoln’s Jasiah Snow-Marshall makes a catch during the second quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon (24) celebrates his third rushing touchdown of the first half. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Darius Bailey runs after a catch during the first quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Rafi Mbuja scores a touchdown during the first quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Donovan Clark (3) and Abner Sio-Fetaui celebrate a defensive stop during the first quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes is pushed out of bounds during a run during the first quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark is tackled during a kickoff return during the first quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Devon Nofoa-masoe rushes during the first quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Justin Brennan scrambles. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Kaerae Medina returns a kick. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Caden Filer waves the Abes flag after the game. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark breaks up a pass intended for Lakes’ Jaedon Hall during the third quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Aslan Fraser rushes during the third quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Justin Brennan is tackled after a run during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Abel Patu makes a catch during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Jaedon Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Lincoln’s Jeremiah Noaese during the second quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark makes a touchdown catch during the third quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Kaerae Medina returns a kickoff during the third quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Jaedon Hall makes a catch during the third quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon rushes during the third quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Donovan Clark returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Michael Westbrook Jr. tackles Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Lakes in a football game at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
