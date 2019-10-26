Kansas State deals blow to No. 5 Oklahoma’s title hopes

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) and running back James Gilbert (34) celebrate Thompson's touchdown against Oklahoma during NCAA football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ian Maule

Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma's national title hopes.

Thompson threw for 213 yards and ran for four touchdowns, the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and the Sooners' prolific offense, and Kansas State held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory Saturday.

It wasn't certain until Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) tried on onside kick with 1:45 left. The ball caromed downfield and the Sooners recovered, but a review showed one of their players touched it a yard early.

The overturned call allowed new coach Chris Klieman to run out the clock on the Wildcats' first home win over the Sooners since 1996, and just their third win in Manhattan over a Top 10 team. It was the third consecutive week a Top 10 team lost to an unranked foe.

James Gilbert ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and Joshua Youngblood also reached the end zone to help the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) snap the Sooners' nation-leading 22-game road winning streak.

Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards and three more scores.

NO. 2 LSU 23, NO. 9 AUBURN 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in LSU's victory over Auburn.

LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) is off next week before going to No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 9.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and touchdown for LSU, which wasn't able to put away Auburn (6-2, 3-2) until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick with 2:31 left.

While LSU's prolific, up-tempo spread offense was able to roll up 508 yards, scoring proved relatively difficult against a defense that thwarted drives into its territory with two fourth-down stops and an interception.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 38, NO. 13 WISCONSIN 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks and Ohio State routed Wisconsin in driving rain.

Dobbins slashed Wisconsin's top-ranked defense for long gains in the second half, including scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards. He outperformed Badgers Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor, who could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.

Young tied a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner. Justin Fields was harassed and sacked five times but was masterful at extending plays at critical times for the Buckeyes. He finished 12 for 22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. Wisconsin is 3-2 in the Big Ten and 6-2 overall.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 48, ARKANSAS 7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns filling in for injured Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

Even without the Heisman Trophy candidate Tagovailoa, the Tide (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 41-0 halftime lead and Jones only played one drive into the second half. The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5) couldn't muster much challenge on either side of the ball in what turned into a drama-free tuneup for Alabama's game in two weeks against No. 2 LSU.

Jones completed 18 of 22 passes and finished up with a 40-yarder in the end zone for his second touchdown throw to Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy caught seven passes for 103 yards. Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. Cornerback Trevon Diggs scored on an 84-yard interception return in the final seconds before the half, a week after returning a fumble 100 yards for a score against Tennessee.

Arkansas has lost 13 straight to Alabama and is 0-15 in SEC games under coach Chad Morris.

NO. 4 CLEMSON 59, BOSTON COLLEGE 7

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, reserve receiver Diondre Overton caught three scoring passes and Clemson blasted Boston College for its 23rd straight victory.

The Tigers (6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) easily extended their program best streak and opened 8-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons, jumping on the Eagles (4-4, 2-3) early and never letting up. Clemson had the ball six times in the first 30 minutes and scored each time — including Etienne's TD runs of 3, 4 and 5 yards — to take a 38-7 lead by halftime.

Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards and scoring throws of 22 and 63 yards to Overton and 19 yards to Amari Rodgers. Overton, a senior, had only seven catches on the season, none of them finishing in the end zone. His final one was a 34-yard catch from Chase Brice in the third period. Overton had 119 yards in receptions. Clemson finished with a season-high 674 yards.

NO. 6 PENN STATE 28, MICHIGAN STATE 7

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes — three to Pat Freiermuth — and Penn State had little trouble shutting down Michigan State's anemic offense.

The Nittany Lions (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) avenged close losses to Michigan State from each of the past two seasons. The Spartans (4-4, 2-3) wrapped up a dreadful stretch in which they lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined score of 100-17.

Penn State now moves on to a surprising matchup of undefeated teams on Nov. 9 at Minnesota. The Nittany Lions had lost five of their previous six against Michigan State.

Clifford's first touchdown pass to Freiermuth, a 16-yarder, opened the scoring in the first quarter, and those same two players gave Penn State a 13-0 lead with a 19-yard strike in the second. KJ Hamler's 27-yard TD catch with 1:20 left in the half — plus a successful 2-point conversion — made it 21-0.

TCU 35, NO. 15 TEXAS 27

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Max Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger's career-high four interceptions, and TCU beat Texas.

Duggan finished with a career-best 273 yards passing against the Big 12's worse pass defense and ran for a clinching score late as the Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) bounced back from consecutive conference road losses. Duggan led TCU with 72 yards rushing.

Ehlinger's first three interceptions led to 13 TCU points, and coach Tom Herman gave the Horned Frogs three more when he called timeout just before freshman Griffin Kell missed a 52-yard field goal try on the final play of the first half. Kell drilled the second chance.

The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2) lost a third straight game in Fort Worth for the first time since the 1940s. It was the fifth win in six tries against Texas for the Horned Frogs, which includes their first four-game winning streak in the series since the 1930s.

NO. 17 MINNESOTA 52, MARYLAND 10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become Minnesota's career leader in all-purpose yards, and Seth Green had two touchdown runs.

Tanner Morgan was 12-of-21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Minnesota has the nation's fourth-longest winning streak at 10, trailing Clemson, Ohio State and Appalachian State.

The Gophers were national champions when they started 8-0 in 1941. The 5-0 start in conference play is their first since 1961, the last year they earned a trip to the Rose Bowl.

Maryland (3-5, 1-4) lost for the fifth time in six games.

NO. 20 IOWA 20, NORTHWESTERN 0

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nate Stanley passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and Iowa allowed just 202 yards of total offense.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) had their second shutout of the season and fourth in two years. Northwestern's deepest advance into Iowa territory was the 28 late in the third quarter.

Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) was lost five in a row.

NO. 21 APPALACHIAN STATE 30, SOUTH ALABAMA 3

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Zac Thomas had a successful return to his home state, passing for 132 yards and a touchdown to help Appalachian State run its winning streak to 13.

Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) put on an overwhelming defensive performance at rain-soaked Ladd-Pebbles Stadium. When the Mountaineers took a 23-0 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter, South Alabama had not run a play beyond midfield and had gained only 43 yards and one first down on 32 offensive snaps. The Jaguars (1-7, 0-4) were held to a season-low 139 total yards.

OKLAHOMA STATE 34, NO. 23 IOWA STATE 27

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma State snapped Iowa State's three-game winning streak.

Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12). Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

Iowa State dropped to 3-2 in the Big 12 and 5-3 overall.