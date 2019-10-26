Marc Marquez wins Australian MotoGP with last-lap overtake

Repsol Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain enters a turn during free practice at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island near Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. AP Photo

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez overtook leader Maverick Vinales on the final lap to win the Australian MotoGP race at Phillip Island on Sunday.

Vinales, who had earlier taken pole position in delayed qualifying because of rain on Saturday, crashed out as he desperately tried to retake the lead.

Vinales' misfortune allowed Britain's Cal Crutchlow to finish second, with Australian Jack Miller claiming his first home race MotoGP podium.

It was Marquez's 11th win of the season and third at Phillip Island.

Italian Valentino Rossi led his 400th race into turn one after a strong start from fourth position, but was unable to sustain that pace, fading to eighth. Jorge Lorenzo's problems continued, with the five-time world champion finishing last of the 16 remaining runners.

Earlier, Lorenzo Dalla Porta won the Moto3 world championship. The Italian held a 47-point championship lead heading into Sunday's race and claimed his first Moto3 world title with a win over Leopard Racing teammate Marcos Ramirez, with Albert Arenas third.

Dalla Porta's main championship rival, Aron Canet, slid off the circuit at turn one on the second lap of the 23-lap race.

South Africa's Brad Binder claimed his third win of the Moto2 season. Binder and Red Bull KTM teammate Jorge Martin established an early break on the chasing pack and finished well ahead of third-place Thomas Luthi of Switzerland.