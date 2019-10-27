Atalanta beats Udinese 7-1, Napoli draws at Spal

Atalanta's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini looks on during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Udinese at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Paolo Magni

Days after being on the wrong end of a 5-1 scoreline, Atalanta handed out a thrashing of its own.

Luis Muriel netted a hat trick against his old club as Atalanta beat 10-man Udinese 7-1 in Serie A on Sunday to cut the gap at the top of the table.

Atalanta moved three points behind Juventus and two behind Inter Milan after both sides drew on Saturday.

It will also serve as a confidence boost for Atalanta after Tuesday's 5-1 defeat at Manchester City in the Champions League.

Udinese had only conceded six goals in its previous eight matches this season and Stefano Okaka gave it the lead in the 12th minute.

However, Josip Ilicic leveled nine minutes later and the match turned in the 35th when Nicholas Opoku was sent off after a second yellow and Muriel converted the resulting penalty.

Ilicic doubled his tally before the interval and the floodgates opened in the second half.

Muriel scored another penalty in the 75th after having netted from open play almost immediately after the restart. Mario Pasalic was also on target, as was 17-year-old substitute Amad Traoré on his debut.

Ilicic almost completed a hat trick too but curled an effort onto the bar.

SPAL HOLDS NAPOLI

Napoli drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Spal.

Things appeared to be going to plan when Arkadiusz Milik fired Napoli in front in the ninth minute but Jasmin Kurtic leveled seven minutes later.

Napoli remained fourth, six points behind eight-time defending champion Juventus. Carlo Ancelotti's side hosts Atalanta on Wednesday.

Spal is in penultimate position in Serie A, one point from safety.

MORE MISERY

AC Milan's defensive woes let it down again as it lost 2-1 at Roma.

Milan left Edin Dzeko completely unmarked to head in a corner which had been flicked on by Gianluca Mancini to give Roma the lead in the 38th minute.

Theo Hernández leveled in the 55th but Nicolò Zaniolo restored Roma's advantage four minutes later after Milan again gave the ball away.

It would have been even worse for Milan had it not been for several impressive saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Roma moved fifth, a point below Napoli. Milan is 12th.

OTHER MATCHES

Lazio moved up to sixth with a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Fiorentina.

Both teams disputed some refereeing decisions, including Ciro Immobile's winner a minute from time as there appeared to be a foul in the buildup.

Fiorentina winger Franck Ribéry could risk a lengthy ban after TV footage showed him pushing an assistant referee after the final whistle.

The Italian league has confirmed that Ribery was given a red card.

Ribery, who set up Fiorentina's equalizer, had already been substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the score still 1-1.

It was almost 3-1 at the end but Bartlomiej Dragowski saved a stoppage-time penalty, awarded for a Luca Ranieri handball. Ranieri was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Cagliari drew 1-1 at Torino, while Bologna beat Sampdoria 2-1.