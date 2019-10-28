Florida Panthers take on the Vancouver Canucks

Florida Panthers (5-2-4, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Florida Panthers.

Vancouver went 35-36-11 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 20-16-5 at home. The Canucks were called for 294 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes per game.

Florida went 36-32-14 overall and 16-19-6 on the road a season ago. The Panthers were called for 282 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

Panthers Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (undisclosed).