Cleveland takes on Indiana in Eastern Conference matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

Cleveland visits Indiana for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Indiana went 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers shot 47.5% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 44.5 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Indiana and Cleveland play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 110-99 on Oct. 26. Tristan Thompson led Cleveland to the victory with 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle), Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Ante Zizic: out (foot), John Henson: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (personal).