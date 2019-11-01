Lincoln wins 3A PCL title with 35-21 win against Bethel

Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark makes a catch over Bethel’s Cameron Parker during the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Abner Sio-Fetaui celebrates his touchdown run later during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Donovan Clark breaks up a pass intended for Bethel’s Peter Latu. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latu catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Abner Sio-Fetaui is pushed out of bounds near the end zone during a run during the second quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon rushes for a touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latu reacts after a touchdown catch during the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Abner Sio-Fetaui runs in a touchdown during the second quarter. The play was later called back after a penalty. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Abner Sio-Fetaui rushes during the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark makes a leaping touchdown grab over Bethel’s Cameron Parker during the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Bethel’s Puka Sokimi makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark goes airborne to break up a pass intended for Bethel’s Cameron Parker during the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon makes a catch under heavy defensive pressure by Bethel’s Noah Fasavalu during the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jaylen Clark runs after a catch. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jeremiah Noaese waves a Lincoln flag before the game. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Jasiah Snow-Marshall runs in a touchdown after a catch during the first quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Julien Simon celebrates a touchdown ru during the second quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
A tree is lit by stadium lighting. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Jeddiah Hayes reacts after a stop during the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Bethel’s Kekoa Visperas looks to pass during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Bethel’s Kekoa Visperas throws a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Bethel’s Puka Sokimi can’t pull down a touchdown pass during the third quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Masaki Matsumoto speaks with Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) after Hayes’ game-sealing interception during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Abner Sio-Fetaui is embraced by family after the game. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Lincoln’s Caden Filer celebrates after Lincoln’s win. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
