Walker the hero as City comes back to beat Southampton

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in action during the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. Martin Rickett

Kyle Walker scored one goal and set up another as he engineered a comeback 2-1 win for Manchester City against Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

After losing its last league game 9-0 to Leicester, Southampton took a surprise lead in the 13th minute when City goalkeeper Ederson spilled a shot into the path of James Ward-Prowse, who scored on the rebound.

The Southampton defense kept City at bay until the 70th when Walker sent in a low cross for Sergio Aguero to score.

Walker made it 2-1 in the 86th after Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy failed to deal with a cross from Angelino.

When that goal went in, City's title rival, Liverpool, was losing to Aston Villa 1-0, but Liverpool left its comeback even later to secure a 2-1 win, keeping a six-point gap to second-placed City.