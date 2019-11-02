Justin McMillan’s 4 TDs pushes Tulane past Tulsa 38-26

Tulane running back Stephon Huderson (5) goes 55 yards against the Tulsa defense during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. A.J. Sisco

Justin McMillan threw a touchdown pass and ran for three scores to lead Tulane to a 38-26 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Tulane (6-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Tulsa (2-7, 0-5) has lost five straight.

Tulsa pulled to 31-26 on Jacob Rainey's 38-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining. McMillan then lead a five-minute, 70-yard drive capped by his 1-yard scoring run, to stretch the lead to 38-26. Tulsa went three-and-out on its next series before the Green Wave ran out the clock.

McMillan was 12 of 16 for 184 yards passing and added 73 yards rushing. Stephon Huderson ran for 100 yards on seven carries and Willie Langham scored on a fumble recovery for Tulane.

Smith was 17-of-33 passing for 270 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Golden Hurricane.

The Green Wave took a 17-13 lead late in the second quarter on McMillan's 1-yard TD run. Following the ensuing kickoff, Smith threw a pass to Josh Johnson, who then fumbled the ball on P.J. Hall's hit. Langham scooped it up and ran untouched for 13 yards into the end zone.