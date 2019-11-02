Kuemper gets 1st shutout of season, Coyotes beat Avs 3-0

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers (55) looks to control the puck as he collides with Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo

Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots in his first shutout of the season, Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist and Conor Garland scored his team-high seventh goal as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 Saturday night.

Christian Dvorak also scored for Arizona, which dealt Colorado its fourth straight loss.

Kessel had a goal and an assist in the first period, and his wrist shot from a seemingly impossible angle along the red line to the left of Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead late in the period.

Kuemper, who was fifth in the Vezina Trophy voting last season, weathered a short Colorado offensive burst midway through the second period for his 17th career shutout. He had a career-high five shutouts last season.

The Coyotes have allowed 28 goals this season, the second-fewest in the league, and have won seven of their nine games. Boston has allowed 26 goals.

Dvorak scored on a power play early in the first period, poking in the rebound of shot by Kessel from the left point. Garland redirected a cross-ice pass from Nick Schmaltz into a half-empty net with four minutes left in the second period.

Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon had a 13-game scoring streak stopped. He was the only player to have a point in every game this season, and his streak was longest to open a season since Henrik Zetterberg scored in 17 straight for Detroit in 2007-08.

NOTES: The Coyotes killed off a tripping penalty called on goaltender Darcy Kuemper at 8:42 of the first period, served by Kessel. Kuemper had a career-high seven minor penalties last season. ... Colorado F Nathan McKinnon, who had a career-high 12 shots in a 2-1 loss to Dallas on Friday, attempted four shots. ... The Coyotes had 15 penalty minutes after entering the game with only 72, the second-fewest in the league. ... Coyotes F Brad Richardson (upper body) missed his fourth straight game.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Dallas on Tuesday, three days after a 2-1 home loss to the Stars.

Coyotes: At Edmonton on Monday in the first of two road games in two days.