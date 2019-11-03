The Latest: Colts QB Jacoby Brissett leads list of injured

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) prepares to hand the ball off to Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. AP Photo

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times Eastern):

1:45 p.m.

Injuries are piling up in the first halves of the early afternoon games, with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett leading the list.

Brissett hurt his left knee, leaving the game at Pittsburgh early in the second quarter after one of his offensive linemen fell on his leg shortly after he released a pass. Backup Brian Hoyer came in and hit tight end Jack Doyle for an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Colts a 10-3 lead as Brissett went into the medical tent for further evaluation.

In Philadelphia, wide receiver DeSean Jackson's return lasted one series.

Jackson drew a pass interference penalty on the first play of the game against Chicago and had one catch for five yards before he left with an unspecified injury. Jackson was back in the lineup for the first time in two months after suffering an abdominal injury.

Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen also had his return short-circuited. After missing the previous game with a hamstring injury, Thielen aggravated the injury in the first quarter at Kansas City after dropping a pass on the opening series for the Vikings. He was announced as questionable to return.

1:15 p.m.

The Houston Texans are the second team in the AFC to six victories, after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Deshaun Watson passed for two touchdowns, Carlos Hyde had 19 carries for 160 yards, and the Texans cruised past the Jaguars 26-3. They're 6-3, a step behind Indianapolis in the AFC South. The Colts take a 5-2 record into their game at Pittsburgh.

The Jaguars fall to 4-5. They committed four turnovers.

1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is the youngest player in NFL history to reach 200 career receptions.

Smith-Schuster reached the milestone with a 12-yard reception on Pittsburgh's first snap against Indianapolis. The 22-year-old Smith-Schuster reached 200 receptions in his 38th career game.

In a victory over Miami last Monday, Smith-Schuster became the first player to collect 12 100-yard receiving games before his 23rd birthday.

— Will Graves reporting from Pittsburgh

1:10 p.m.

Adam Gase's return to Miami is going well so far for his New York Jets.

Getting a pair of third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion as well, the Jets took the early lead on the Dolphins when Jamison Crowder caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Sam Darnold with 9:37 left in the first quarter.

Crowder had four catches for 50 yards on the drive.

The Jets came into the day as the NFL's worst team on third downs, and they were just 2 for 9 on fourth downs prior to this weekend.

Gase spent about a half-hour on his former home field at Hard Rock Stadium, greeting old friends from his Dolphins days, including Miami general manager Chris Grier. Dressed in a suit and cap, Gase was on the field about three hours before kickoff for several brief conversations and hugs before heading toward the visiting locker room. Gase was coach of the Dolphins from 2016 through 2018, going 23-25.

— Tim Reynolds reporting in Miami Gardens, Florida

10:30 a.m.

Deshaun Watson's best pass of the day so far won't count as one.

Hemmed in by a pair of would-be tacklers, the Houston quarterback flipped a backward toss to Carlos Hyde, who scampered 7 yards for a first down. That counts as a run.

It set up Houston's first TD of the day. The extra point was blocked, but the Texans lead the Jaguars 9-0 with 6 minutes left in the first half.

— Eddie Pells reporting in London

10:05 a.m.

Deshaun Watson's eye looks puffy. His arm is fine.

The Houston quarterback, who got kicked in the eye while completing a game-winning touchdown pass last week, looks no worse for wear to start the Texans' game in London against Jacksonville.

Midway through the first quarter, he is 6 for 9 for 68 yards. He has led Houston on an early scoring drive for a 3-0 lead.

Jacksonville's only drive so far has resulted in a punt.

— Eddie Pells reporting in London

7:45 a.m.

The NFL's ninth Sunday opens with a dose of Minshew Mania across the pond and closes with the New England Patriots trying to keep their perfect season going.

Week 9 of the NFL brings with it a treat for early risers — the Jacksonville Jaguars, with quarterback Gardner Minshew, facing the Houston Texans in an AFC South matchup brought to Wembley Stadium in London. Kickoff is at 9:30 on the East Coast.

The Texans won the first meeting 13-12 in Week 2. That was Minshew's first start in place of Nick Foles, who broke his collarbone in the opener.

Foles is eligible to come off injured reserve after Sunday's game, and the big question is whether he'll take over for Minshew after Jacksonville's bye week.

In Sunday's final game, the Patriots bring their 8-0 record into Baltimore to face the Ravens. New England is allowing only 7.6 points per game and its defense has scored as many touchdowns as it has allowed (four).

Other games to watch: The Vikings visit Kansas City; ESPN is reporting that Patrick Mahomes will sit out again with his injured knee. The Colts take their division-leading 5-2 record into Pittsburgh (3-4), which is trying get back to the .500 mark.