Seahawks win overtime thriller against Tampa Bay 40-34

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) celebrates with teammates after his game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) takes the field for warmups before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) makes a catch during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
A fan watches during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes a touchdown catch while defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Andrew Adams (39) during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) scores a touchdown in the second quarter as The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) reacts after missing a point after attempt in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks center Joey Hunt (53) blocks during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) scores the game winning touchdown in overtime. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (72) gets ahold of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled after running during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer celebrates with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes a catch during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) runs in a touchdown after a catch during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) celebrates a long reception during overtime. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) takes the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Members of the armed forces roll up a giant American Flag after the National Anthem. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) calls out to his offensive line in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a point-after-attempt during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (91) celebrates a tackle during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13). The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) makes a catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is all smiles after a touchdown during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) runs after a catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws under heavy pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off the ball during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) runs after a catch during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
A throw by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is batted down during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (98) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Fans stand for the National Anthem before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) is tackled during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (91) celebrates a tackle during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
A young fan is amazed as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (55) tackles blitz during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is facing pressure during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes for a long gain during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
