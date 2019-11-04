Vote now for the Week 9 Olympia area high school football Athlete of the Week

River Ridge running back Michael Paje fights off Highline linebacker Daniel Voung during Friday night’s 2A SPSL crossover football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Nov. 1, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s week nine high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete and their accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Bradley McGannon, Yelm: Lineman had three rushing touchdowns in Yelm’s 35-30 win over 3A SSC foe Timberline. Also racked up nine tackles on defense.

Jaden Gorman, Timberline: Rushed 26 times for 180 yards and a touchdown in 35-30 loss to Yelm.

Michael Paje, River Ridge: Rushed 36 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns in 47-27 playoff win over Highline.

Josiah Johnson, W.F. West: Passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns in 56-28 win over Aberdeen and rushed for 102 yards.

Payton Hoyt, Black Hills: Rushed 11 times for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 57-19 win over Rochester.

Isaiah O’Farrill, Elma: Rushed 18 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in 49-7 loss to Montesano.

Gavin Gould, Shelton: Rushed for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 24-20 win over North Thurston.

Jaylen Clay, Tumwater: Rushed three times for 102 yards and two touchdowns in 62-6 win over Centralia.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.