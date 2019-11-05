Schwartz finishes 3-on-0 to lift Blues over Canucks in OT

St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29), Vancouver Canucks' Adam Gaudette (88) and referee Ian Walsh collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Darryl Dyck

Jaden Schwartz scored at 3:28 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are 7-1-0 in their past eight games.

The deciding goal came on a 3-on-0 break after Vancouver's Tyler Myers fired a shot that missed wide of the St. Louis net and caromed way up the ice with three Blues chasing. Schwartz finished off a tic-tac-toe play alongside Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom smashed his stick in anger afterward.

Vancouver rookie Quinn Hughes tied the game at 1 with 3:35 remaining in the third period. Hughes sent a fluttering shot from the blue line that went over the shoulder of Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. Elias Pettersson was screening on the play.

Tyler Bozak scored his first goal of the season for the Blues. Binnington made 33 saves and is 6-1-0 in his last seven games.

Markstrom stopped 25 shots for the Canucks, who are 7-1-3 in the last 11.

Vancouver had a chance to tie it earlier in the third when David Perron was called for cross-checking defenseman Chris Tanev at 5:44. The Canucks managed just one shot on the power play and finished 0 for 4 with the man advantage, mustering only six shots.

Jake Virtanen also came close in the third when he rang a shot off the post at 7:51. Brandon Sutter had a short-handed breakaway at 10:45 but couldn't beat Binnington.

Bozak's goal came at 3:37 of the second. Sammy Blais made a nice play in the corner, feathering a puck between two Canucks defenders to Bozak, who tucked it past Markstrom.

The first period was scoreless but Vancouver had two great chances. Early on Pettersson turned Brock Boeser's pass into a breakaway but was stopped by Binnington. Later on, J.T. Miller found himself alone in front but couldn't beat the Blues goalie.

Pettersson had another chance in the second. He used his speed to distance himself from a pair of Blues chasing him and ripped a shot that Binnington got a piece of.

NOTES: Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester played in his 1,200th career game. . Vancouver's win over San Jose on Saturday gave the Canucks 20 points in 14 or fewer games for the fourth time in franchise history. . The Canucks scored 45 goals in October, the third-best total for the month in franchise history. . Referee Ian Walsh was helped off the ice at 3:25 of the first period but was back on to start the second.

UP NEXT

Blues: At the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Canucks: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.