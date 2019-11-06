Memphis faces Minnesota on 3-game skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

Memphis aims to break its three-game slide when the Grizzlies play Minnesota.

Memphis went 33-49 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game last season, 17.7 from the free throw line and 29.7 from beyond the arc.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall and 11-30 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves gave up 114.0 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (right knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (back).

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (shoulder).