Orlando takes on Dallas on 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (2-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

Orlando enters the matchup with Dallas after losing three in a row.

Dallas finished 33-49 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 24-17 at home. The Mavericks averaged 108.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.1 last season.

Orlando finished 42-40 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 17-24 on the road. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game last season, 44.1 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: day to day (right knee).

Magic Injuries: None listed.