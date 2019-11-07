Columbus faces Arizona on 5-game skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-4-2, third in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus will try to end its five-game slide when the Blue Jackets take on Arizona.

The Coyotes are 4-2-0 at home. Arizona has surrendered nine power-play goals, stopping 80.4% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 2-2-2 on the road. Columbus has scored six power-play goals, converting on 12.5% of chances.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 10 assists and has recorded 14 points this season. Conor Garland has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has collected 10 total points while scoring six goals and totaling four assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: day to day (upper body).