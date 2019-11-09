Bellarmine Prep beats Enumclaw 2-0

Bellarmine PrepÕs Acacia Judkins raises her arms in celebration as she gets the ball through EnumclawÕs Claire Lewis for a goal during the second half. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Bellarmine PrepÕs Kylie Leverett and Acacia Judkins celebrate after Acacia Judkins scored a goal during the second half. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Bellarmine PrepÕs Anna Marlow keeps the ball in possession as she splits two defenders during the second half. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
EnumclawÕs Claire Lewis makes a save during the second half. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
EnumclawÕs Monica Brown fouls Bellarmine PrepÕs Abigail Ogard during the second half. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
EnumclawÕs Bella Hoyer is fouled by Bellarmine PrepÕs Grace Edvalds during the second half. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Bellarmine PrepÕs Kylie Leverett pushes the ball up the field. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Bellarmine PrepÕs Andi Johnson heads the ball during the second half. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Bellarmine PrepÕs Grace Edvalds and EnumclawÕs Baylee Bolton go up for a header during the second half. Enumclaw played Bellarmine Prep in a soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
