Brown scores 17 to lead N. Iowa over N. Illinois 64-54

Isaiah Brown had 17 points as Northern Iowa topped Northern Illinois 64-54 on Saturday.

Brown shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc for the Panthers (2-0). Tywhon Pickford had nine points and six rebounds and AJ Green had nine points and five rebounds. Trae Berhow led the team with seven rebounds.

Eugene German had 21 points and four rebounds for the Huskies (0-1). Tyler Cochran added three blocks. Lacey James had 10 rebounds.

Northern Iowa plays Cal State Bakersfield at home on Wednesday. Northern Illinois plays Iowa State on the road on Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25